Commerce City leaders evaluate safer street improvements following deadly hit-and-run

The parents of 16-year-old Karalynn Kincaid, say they are ecstatic that Commerce City leaders listened to their pleas for street safety improvements.

It's been one week since Karalynn "Kara" Kincaid was struck and killed at 76th Avenue and Leyden Street, just outside of Monaco Elementary School.

"Absolutely heartbreaking," said Commerce City mayor, Benjamin Huseman. "That we had an accident like this occur that is affecting our community in this way."

CBS

Witnesses say Kara looked both ways and crossed on the crosswalk. In Monday's city council meeting, a representative brought a petition with over 800 signatures calling for safer streets and intersections.

"Many of us have gone around collecting signatures for years asking for speed bumps, better crosswalks, visible signs, more patrols, basic safety requests that have been met with a blind eye from our leaders," said Commerce City resident, Brandi Valdez, speaking in Monday's meeting.

Huseman listened to public outcry and took action in that meeting.

CBS

"I move to direct city staff install speed tables on all streets adjacent to all schools located within Commerce City and to use these speed tables as elevated crosswalks that will provide safer means for children and other pedestrians to cross city streets walking to and from school," Huseman declared in the meeting. The motion was passed unanimously.

"They are now in the planning phase of getting everything lined up. We are about to start our pavement maintenance contract as well as our flatwork contract," Huseman said.

The changes will cost about $750,000 which will come from the city's general fund. Huseman hopes to have the tables installed before the start of the next school year.

CBS

He says more traffic safety improvements will follow. The city is looking at a new program that would add additional signs, markings, and higher fines to certain "safety-sensitive" areas.

"Our traffic calming policy has failed the community, the lack of enforcement has failed the community and while we can't change the past, we can impact the future," Huseman said.