Commerce City investigates claim that vehicle was rigged to explode

Police in Commerce City investigated a claim Monday morning that a vehicle was rigged to explode. Officers evacuated businesses along 49th from Pontiac to Olive.

A short time later, police had reopened the roads in the area and people were once again allowed to return to the businesses.

Investigators said the man claimed his vehicle was rigged with explosives.

The public was urged to avoid the area. The Denver Police Department assisted the investigation with K9 officers with the bomb squad.