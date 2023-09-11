Watch CBS News
Local News

Commerce City investigates claim that vehicle was rigged to explode

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Commerce City investigated a claim Monday morning that a vehicle was rigged to explode. Officers evacuated businesses along 49th from Pontiac to Olive.

49th-ave-bomb-search-commerce-city-police-copy.jpg
Commerce City Police

A short time later, police had reopened the roads in the area and people were once again allowed to return to the businesses. 

Investigators said the man claimed his vehicle was rigged with explosives.

49th-ave-bomb-search-commerce-city-police2-copy.jpg
Commerce City Police

The public was urged to avoid the area. The Denver Police Department assisted the investigation with K9 officers with the bomb squad. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.