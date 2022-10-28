Commerce City cuts taxes to support Brighton 27J Schools mill levy override

This November, several Colorado school districts will ask voters to raise taxes to increase funding, but currently, only one district can say its municipality is attempting to offset those costs to encourage voters to say yes.

The superintendent of Brighton 27J Schools tells CBS News Colorado he was shocked and humbled to learn the Commerce City City Council cut taxes earlier this month, in large part to support the district's mill levy override request. Now, it remains to be seen whether voters use those savings to fund the district or keep the money for themselves.

"It's unprecedented. I don't know of it happening anywhere else in the state or country to my knowledge," said Chris Fiedler, Superintendent of Brighton 27J Schools.

For a growing district, Brighton 27J remains far behind neighboring districts in funding. It's a reality Fiedler said his schools navigate every single day.

"When I started as superintendent in 2012, that gap between us and others in mill levy override revenue was about $1,000. Now, the average for the Denver metro area school districts around us is $2,000 a student, so that gap keeps getting wider," Fiedler said.

"We're doing 100% of the work with about 80% of the revenue compared to those of us around us."

The mill levy override before voters this year aims to close that gap. If approved, the tax increase would go toward creating safer schools by putting an armed safety officer in every school, pay teachers and support staff more competitively, and expanding career and technical education (CTE) programing at the district's three CTE centers currently being built.

If the measure fails, the district will still look for funding for those priorities, but at a cost. Fiedler said activities, sports, and transportation routes would be first on the chopping block.

"This is our 8th ask in 20 years. We've failed the 7 previous times," he said. "We went to a four-day week five years ago after we failed in the mill levy election in 2017."

While ballot measure 5B would be an eight mill increase, or less than $1 per day on a $500,000 home, that won't be the case for some residents of Commerce City.

Earlier this month, Mayor Benjamin Huseman and the City Council approved a six mill tax cut for the Northern Infrastructure General Improvement District in response to increased revenues due to growth. Now, if ballot measure 5B passes, those living in the tax district would only pay a net two mill increase.

Huseman said supporting the school district was one of the primary reasons behind the tax cut.

"Rather than just endorsing it, we're actually taking action," Huseman said. "To me that speaks more in volumes than just passing a resolution."

Fiedler said he had no idea the City Council was going to take such an action and learned about it the day after it passed. Commerce City, Brighton, and Thornton all feed into Brighton 27J.

"I've never seen that ever - not just here but anywhere," Fiedler said. "I was surprised, humbled, and probably shocked."

While it's all still ultimately up to the voters, Fiedler said the unprecedented move completely changes the math. Huseman said he hopes the cut is the extra push to get voters to pass a mill levy override for the first time in 20 years.

"A higher performing school district affects property values, so even if you don't have kids in the school district, this $6 a month that you could be paying could pay dividends," Huseman said. "Making sure that a quality education exists is one of the things that lends to our credo of a quality community for a lifetime."

The tax cut is specifically for 2023 and will stand even if voters don't approve 5B.

It lowers the homeowners in the district's property tax bill by $28 per $100,000 of valuation on a home. That's about $140 a year for a $500,000 home.