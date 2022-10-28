Columbian Elementary parents emotional after learning school could close

For parents of Columbian Elementary students, news that their school could potentially close at the end of the year is still very fresh.

"We thought we had time," said Sarah Rasay.

Those emotions now fueling their fight for answers.

"Why can't the Trevista kids and teachers move to Columbian?" one of the elementary students asked.

"How many kids are going to be packed into the classrooms?" another parent asked.

Questions that were fired off at DPS officials at a community meeting held just two days after a list of 10 schools recommended for closure was released by the district on Tuesday.

DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero says the vote by the school board on those schools is set for mid-November.

"It's not a matter of wasting weeks and months on this, It's how deep we go so even if we have to have regular sessions from here until then there's a lot we can accomplish by then," he said.

Many questioned that timeline.

"I think you should stop and fully engage your community, your parents, your teachers," a grandparent at the meeting said.

Many raised concerns about the future of the staff they've grown to know and trust.

"What we love about Columbian is our teachers," Rasay said to the crowd.

Having already launched a petition, and many families planning to plead directly to board members not to vote for the recommendations, the question of whether they can still save their school, remains.

"Hopefully if enough people speak up and support the school," said Jaqueline.

"I am certainly going to do my best to make that happen," Rayas said.

Each school is hosting community meetings just like the one for Columbian. The meetings will allow for questions from the community and then next week many schools will have follow-up meetings with board members in attendance.

That information will be shared by the individual schools with their families.