Colorado's Vista Peak Spirit Squads blend culture and competition in bid for CHSAA approval

Vista Peak Preparatory High School's spirit squads are giving students more than just school pride.

The school's Bisonette Dance Team is the only program in Colorado that specializes in majorette-style dance, a form rooted in historically Black colleges and universities. The style blends elements of jazz, hip-hop and contemporary dance, and has become a point of pride for the Aurora school.

Vista Peak Preparatory High School's Bisonette Dance Team CBS

"At first, we were just like a little team. We didn't really do too much," said junior Dasauni Diabate. "We're trying to do a lot more so that people see the Bisonettes and say, 'That's cool, I want to do that also.'"

Alongside the dancers, the Vista Peak Step Team performs with loud, thunderous claps and stomps, including at events like the Mile High Step Show Summit. Students say the team offers a positive outlet and a way to express themselves.

Vista Peak Preparatory High School's Bisonette Dance Team Vista Peak

"I was the shy kid," said senior Fatoumata Dioubate. "So, this lets me pour all this out in one little spot. No judgment, just all pour out for me."

Both teams say they want to be recognized on a bigger stage. Members are now calling on the Colorado High School Activities Association to sanction step and majorette as official sports, alongside cheerleading and dance.

CHSAA officials said they have not received a formal proposal for step dancing. Under current rules, the process to add a new sport takes at least two years once a proposal is submitted.

Vista Peak Preparatory High School's Bisonette Dance Team CBS

"Hopefully in the near future, we'll be sanctioned by CHSAA like cheer is and other groups," one student said. "Fingers crossed, sanction us, CHSAA."