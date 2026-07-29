Colorado's RTD plans to cut routes, services to make up for budget shortfall

RTD leaders plan to cut some routes and services to make up for a budget shortfall. According to RTD, the agency is facing an estimated $165 million deficit this year and a forecasted $150 million deficit for 2027.

RTD said it has eliminated 80 positions from the transportation agency. They also failed to reach an agreement to make up the budget shortfall by raising fares.

Instead, RTD is focusing on service reductions that could save $20 million. Those changes are set to take effect no later than May or June 2027.

The board decided at its meeting on Tuesday to focus on preservation and growth of ridership, local needs and balancing revenue and service costs.

The budget will be presented to the board in late September or early October with a final vote scheduled for December.