Colorado's Highway 285 reopens after crews remove stuck vehicles, semis after winter storm

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A portion of the southbound lanes of Highway 285 reopened on Friday afternoon after crews worked to remove stalled and stuck vehicles and semis after the winter storm hit Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday. Southbound lanes were closed for several hours at Indian Hills. 

Highway 285 was closed Friday morning as crews remove stuck vehicles, semis after winter storm CBS

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there was a passenger vehicle traction law in effect for the eight miles south of Aspen Park and Dakota Ridge, along with a commercial vehicle chain law. 

CDOT urged travelers to be aware of ice and snowpacked conditions on Highway 285. 

Colorado's Front Range foothills and mountains have been buried with feet of snow. A small community north of Black Hawk known as Aspen Springs had been covered with 4 feet of snow with many areas coming in with 1 to 3 feet as well.

Clear Creek County and Gilpin County both issued emergency disaster declarations due to heavy amounts of snow and stranded motorists.

Cars wait for I-70 to open in Colorado's mountains.  CBS

A large portion of I-70 was closed during the storm and reopened to traffic on Thursday evening. CDOT continues to urge drivers to be cautious before they hit the streets and check COTrip before starting their journey because there are still some areas with large, blowing drifts of snow and icy and snowpacked roadways. 

First published on March 15, 2024 / 12:23 PM MDT

