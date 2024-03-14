Winter storm, heavy snow cause travel issues throughout Colorado

The winter storm hitting Colorado from Wednesday into Friday is bringing a lot of heavy snow with it, expected to pile up in feet in some places in the mountains. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said that Colorado is on track to get a "second wave" of snow as the storm system continues to target the state.

There are still several major roadways closed in the mountains and along the Front Range, including I-70. The Colorado Department of Transportation said they are working diligently to reopen the portion of I-70 between Silverthorne and Morrison.

"For I-70, our crews have had to deal with tractor trailers not chaining up and when that happens, they jackknife, that just causes a lot of problems on top of keeping the roads open with all of the heavy snow we've been getting," said Tamara Rollison with CDOT. "They've been doing a tremendous job."

CDOT said that due to the extreme weather expected to continue through Friday morning, there are commercial motor vehicle restrictions on I-70 from mile marker 169- Eagle/Vail to mile marker 259- Morrison. That means that CMVs will not be allowed on that stretch of I-70 until noon on Friday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be cautious before they hit the streets.

"A lot of the roads are looking better but we are advising motorists to not get too secure with that. We're absolutely urging people to stay off the roads today, tonight and through the morning because it's likely to get worse before it gets better," said Rollison.

"We want people to be aware that we could be getting another wave of snow in the I-25 Monument area, so there is the potential for a closure there later on," said Rollison. "My main message is it's not over yet. We have a lot of weather to go through before we're out of this."