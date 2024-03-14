Emergency disaster declaration issued in 2 Colorado counties due to snowstorm

Snow continues to fall into the night in Denver area,

Two counties in Colorado have issued emergency disaster declarations due to the snowstorm that continues to pound the state.

Clear Creek County and Gilpin County both were issued an emergency disaster declaration due to heavy amounts of snow and stranded motorists.

Cars wait for I-70 to open in Colorado's mountains. CBS

"This snowstorm has severely stretched the County's resources," said County Manager Ray Rears.

"At this time, we are asking the public to stay home and off the roads. Our first priority is to keep our community members and visitors safe, and to ensure our first responders can do their jobs," said Sheriff Kevin Armstrong.

Both counties ordered the public to remain indoors and to stay off the roads while the storm continues into Friday.

The winter storm hitting Colorado from Wednesday into Friday is bringing a lot of heavy snow with it, expected to pile up in feet in some places in the mountains. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said that Colorado is on track to get a "second wave" of snow as the storm system continues to target the state.

Colorado Department of Transportation reopened the portion of I-70 between Silverthorne and Morrison around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, but there are still several major roadways closed in the mountains and along the Front Range, although I-70 reopened.