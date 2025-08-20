Colorado'sHealthy Kids Expo is opportunity to experiment with different sports

The Gold Crown Foundation offers youth sports and education programs. About 15,000 kids participate annually in the Foundation's basketball, flag football, golf, volleyball, and STEM programs.

"We have three pillars: sports performance, sports nutrition, and mental health," said Bill Hanzlik, former Nuggest basketball player and coach, as well as co-founder of the Gold Crown Foundation.

Gold Crown Foundation is holding it's 3rd annual Healthy Kids Expo which allows kids and their families to experience a wide variety of different sports and healthy activities.

"We want kids to just have a great time and realize that by being active and doing things, you're going to feel better," Hanzlik explained.

There will be inflatable obstacle courses, basketball skills drills, and yoga. DICK's Sporting Good will provide yard games, The Colorado Avalanche will have its outdoor roller rink there, and anyone who participates gets a free hockey stick. There are also well-being activities like making bookmarks, learning about financial literacy, and creating healthy snacks.

"Chris Dempsey and I will talk about how the Nuggets have a chance to win it all again next year," Hanzlik added.

Dempsey is the Nuggets and NBA reporter for Altitude Sports. The Broncos Cheerleaders will sign autographs and take pictures. SuperMascot Rocky (Denver Nuggets), Miles the Mascot (Denver Broncos), Chip the Mascot (CU Boulder), Bernie the Mascot (Avalanche) will all make appearances. Coaches and athletes will be holding mini-camps in volleyball, flag football, basketball , and dance.

"You learn a lot through sports. I'm a big believer in sports. Our tagline for the Foundation is 'Preparing Kids for the Game of Life.' Well, sports and the things you do, whatever it might be, [teaches] teamwork, character, commitment, responsibility. All those things that help you in all your facets of life. We promote that," Hanzlik said.

LINK: Register for Healthy Kids Expo

Gold Crown Foundation's Healthy Kids Expo is Saturday, August 23, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gold Crown Field House, 150 S. Harlan Street, Lakewood, CO. The event is free to the public, but organizers require that you register before you go.