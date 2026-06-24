Colorado's Douglas County enacts new e-motorcycle ordinance carrying up to a $1000 fine

Douglas County commissioners approved a new ordinance Tuesday regulating off-highway vehicles, or OHVs, and low-powered scooters. The move comes amid growing concerns from Coloradans about young riders illegally operating motorized vehicles on roads, trails, and other public property.

City of Lone Tree

The ordinance concerns OHVs like ATVs, e-motorcycles, and e-dirt bikes, as well as low-powered scooters, which many may call mopeds.

The ordinance doesn't include e-bikes or low-speed e-scooters with a maximum speed of 20 mph or less.

"What we're trying to do is save the lives of kids and prevent a tragedy from occurring," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

Weekly says dangerous moments on the road that can be attributed to illegal OHV use have become all too frequent in Douglas County.

"We're seeing literal takeovers of public roadways, you know, four or five kids doing wheelies on a major roadway, blocking traffic, and they're not concerned about repercussions. Now, there's going to be some consequences for that kind of behavior," said Weekly. "Quite frankly, I'm surprised there haven't been more tragedies that have occurred with kids riding these on public roads."

Neighbors have noticed it too.

"I see too many kids after school riding an ATV with other kids; they have no driver's license, probably no insurance," said Franktown resident Lynne Bussard. "I am very concerned about the public … and the dangers of ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes on the roads in Russellville in Franktown, where I live."

Douglas County

But now, stricter penalties for off-highway vehicles are here.

Under a new Douglas County ordinance, illegally operating an OHV, driving one carelessly or recklessly, and not wearing a helmet if under 18 could land you with up to a $1,000 fine.

"Our goal is not enforcement in this. Our goal in this is voluntary compliance with the law," said Weekly.

"The behavior of the parents is where we all need to start," said Bussard.

Parents who knowingly allow their child to break these rules could be fined themselves.

"If parents knowingly allow kids to ride on public roadways and knowingly allow them to violate this law, then yes, parents can be and will be held responsible," said Weekly.

The Sheriff's Office would be authorized to impound an OHV when deputies have probable cause to believe it is being operated illegally. Owners would be responsible for towing and storage costs.

The ordinance was passed as an emergency ordinance, meaning it takes effect immediately. That's how concerned county leaders are about this.

Law enforcement may choose to issue warnings instead of fines. The goal here is education. You can report any unsafe behavior to the sheriff's traffic safety hotline at 303-660-7539.