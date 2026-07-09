Colorado's Barr Lake State Park closing boat ramps due to low water levels

Barr Lake State Park in Brighton will close its boat ramp on Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m. due to low water levels. The boat ramp will remain closed through the remainder of this year's boating season.

Colorado State Park officials said Barr Lake started the season close to full capacity, but the depleted snowpack runoff and drawing down by water rights holders have decreased reservoir levels. The water is so low that boats are unable to launch from the boat ramp.

Barr Lake State Park is closing boat ramps on July 10, 2026 due to low water levels. Barr Lake State Park

Hand-launched vessels, like kayaks and paddleboards, will still be allowed. Wading and swimming are not allowed on Barr Lake.

Colorado State Park officials said they are evaluating options for ranger boats and water rescue crafts.

The boat ramps at Barr Lake State Park typically close in the fall. The 1,950-acre reservoir is fed by the South Platte River and its snowpack run-off. The water rights are owned by the Farmers Reservoir and Irrigation Company and allocated for irrigation purposes.

Boyd Lake State Park in Northern Colorado has already closed its boat ramps for the rest of the season. Blue Mesa Reservoir in west-central Colorado has made changes to its boat ramp access and marina operations as water levels continue to drop.