Coloradoans prepare sprinklers to keep them safe from cold weather

It's been a busy few weeks for Colorado Sprinkler Service. With a cold snap on its way, dozens of Coloradans are preparing by getting their sprinkler systems ready.

"We are blowing out the water out of the pipes into the sprinkler system. We're getting between 50 and 100 calls per day coming in," said Chad Loomis, who handles field operations with the company.

"The exposed pipes on the outside are made of brass and copper, and when they're filled with water, when it gets cold, the water freezes and expands, and that'll break the pipes, and again it's the most expensive part of the sprinkler system," Loomis said.

Sprinkler repairs could range from a couple of hundred dollars to several thousand.

"It's good to winterize your system here in Colorado because of all the temperatures that we have. We have hard freezes and again that will break parts of your system that will be costly in the springtime," Loomis said.

If you haven't been able to blow out your sprinkler system this season, there are still steps you can take to avoid potential repairs.

"Best thing you can do is go down into your basement or wherever your sprinkler water supply system is and shut that supply valve off," said Loomis.

After that, it's important to turn off automatic timers, drainpipes and hoses. You can also insulate the undrained pipes with old towels and blankets, then cover it with a plastic bag.

"There might be first-timers here in the city or in Colorado who aren't aware that we have to do this every year," he said.

For more tips on how to winterize your home, visit the Colorado Sprinkler Service Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/coloradosprinklerservice/