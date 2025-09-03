Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day kicks off to help families afford the game

Playing youth sports is becoming more expensive than ever, and that's keeping many kids off the field in Colorado. However, a new month-long campaign aims to change that.

Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day officially kicks off today, aiming to break down financial barriers that prevent kids from participating in sports. According to the Aspen Institute, families in the U.S. spent an average of more than $1,000 on their child's primary sport in 2023, a 46% jump since 2019. Costs for team registrations, camps, travel and private lessons are among the biggest expenses.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

That price tag has taken a toll. The Aspen Institute says participation rates are lower than they should be, especially for kids in low-income families and communities of color. Many children drop out of sports by age 11, often because their families can no longer afford the costs.

The Daniels Fund, the Aspen Institute Project Play, and several nonprofits are teaming up to ease the burden. Every dollar donated from now through Sept. 17 will be matched up to $150,000.

The campaign kicks off tonight at Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies will donate a portion of ticket sales from their game against the San Francisco Giants. Fans can also donate directly online at coloradogives.org.

Local organizations like Soccer City USA in Aurora say the campaign makes a direct impact.

"Kids want to play, and sports are a great opportunity for kids to play," said Curtis Gardner, Executive Director of the Colorado Soccer Foundation. "Youth sports organizations really do critical work out in the community, and Youth Sports Giving Day is a way to showcase that work."

For Soccer City USA, the donations have already expanded opportunities.

"Youth Sports Giving Day has helped us increase the number of kids we can serve from 1,200 to 1,600 in after-school programs," Gardner said. "Registration fees are subsidized through donations, and it's had a tangible impact on the scope of programming we can do."

The Aspen Institute estimates parents nationwide spend more than $40 billion each year on their children's sports activities. Organizers of Youth Sports Giving Day hope this campaign will keep more kids on the field, regardless of their family's financial situation.

Donations can be made at youthsportsgivingday.org through Sept. 17.