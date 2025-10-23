Colorado woman convicted of voter fraud in Douglas County

A Castle Rock woman faces up to three years in prison for voter fraud.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office says Elizabeth Ann Davis illegally submitted a ballot for her deceased ex-husband and her living son in 2022.

They say the 61-year-old has an extensive criminal record, including prior convictions for forgery, theft, drug offenses and prostitution in both Florida and Colorado.

Elizabeth Ann Davis was convicted of two counts of forgery and one count of personating an elector. She has not yet been sentenced.

Sheri Davis, the Douglas County Office of Clerk and Recorder, says it all started when someone in her office checked the voter record and realized that person was deceased.

"In Colorado, we have many checks and balances, and so that we can ensure the integrity of elections," Davis said.

Davis says voter records are updated every day with information that includes changes of address, felony convictions and death records.

"When the ballots come back in, we check against the voter records to see whether or not they are an eligible elector," Davis said. "In this case there, the voter was not an eligible elector, and so it was rejected."

The clerk says rejected ballots are never counted and are sent to the district attorney's office after the election for investigation.

"Whether it's a signature verification issue, death records or whatever the case may be, at that point, the district attorney investigates, and then they bring forward any charges that are necessary," Davis said.

In this case, the 23rd Judicial District found Elizabeth Ann Davis had submitted ballots for both her deceased ex-husband and her son while also casting her own vote.

The district attorney's office says she cast those ballots for the Republican Party in the 2022 general election. This month, she was found guilty of voter fraud.

"Douglas County voters can rest assured that the processes are working and that we are taking it seriously, as is the district attorney," Davis said.

The clerk's office says this is only the second voter fraud conviction in Douglas County since 2020.

"It's not that common at all," Davis said. "The good news is the processes work."

Davis says there are many checks and balances in place, including the use of bipartisan election judges.

As her office prepares for an election in less than two weeks, Sheri Davis wants county residents to know the process is secure and encourages them to vote.

"This is a local election, and it's a very important election," Davis said. "Because in local elections, you're voting on things that impact your daily lives. This election is handled like all other elections with the same security, the same integrity, and you can ensure that our voters are well taken care of."