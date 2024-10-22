Northern Colorado woman shot and injured while trying to stop car break-in outside her home

A woman in Northern Colorado has been released from the hospital after getting shot when she says she confronted two men who were breaking into her car. Police said the criminals are considered armed and dangerous and so far haven't been captured.

"This type of violence will not be tolerated in our community and our detectives are committed to identifying and apprehending the suspects," Fort Collins Police Services Lt. Adam Ruehlen said in a prepared statement.

The victim told police she was asleep at her house in southern Fort Collins early Monday morning when a family member woke her up and told her about what was happening outside. She ran out to try to stop the break-in and one of the men shot at her and one of the shots hit her in the leg. She says the men ran away before police officers arrived at the home.

When officers arrived they gave medical attention to the woman and she was later treated at the hospital.

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the neighborhood where the shooting happened on Monday. CBS

Fort Collins police are now trying to solve the crime. They are hoping people who might have seen the suspects will contact them. They said the men were wearing backpacks and had on dark clothes including hoodies. They are also hoping for assistance from anyone who lives in the area where the crime happened and who might have video of the men on their home security systems. The woman lives on Crown Ridge Lane in the Provincetown neighborhood.

"We are asking the community to check any home security cameras, doorbell cameras, or business surveillance footage for any suspicious activity, especially any individuals matching the suspects' description, between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. from Sunday night into Monday morning," Fort Collins Police Services wrote in a news release.

The department is also hoping that people who might have had their car broken into recently in Fort Collins and haven't already alerted police will call them. They said that information might be helpful with the shooting investigation.

Anyone who might have information that can help police in this investigation is asked to call the FCPS Tip Line at (970) 416-2825.