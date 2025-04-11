Watch CBS News
Colorado woman accused of using fake psychology degree pleads guilty to several charges

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado woman who worked as a child and family investigator and parental evaluator in child custody cases throughout the state has pleaded guilty to charges that she used false credentials to obtain her state license. Shannon McShane pleaded guilty in Denver District Court to three counts, including attempt to influence a public servant, retaliation against victim or witness and perjury. 

The Colorado Attorney General's Office filed a 15-count criminal indictment against McShane on Aug. 29, 2024. The state may never have discovered McShane's alleged fraud if not for the detective work of an anonymous parent.   

Shannon McShane following her arrest last month. Denver Police Department
Shannon McShane following her arrest last month. Denver Police Department

McShane of Monument obtained a state license as a psychologist in 2017. In addition to child custody cases, she worked as a certified and state-licensed addiction counselor. 

McShane had used those allegedly fake documents to become a licensed psychologist and addiction counselor in the state of Colorado. It was the key to having her name added to a statewide court roster of qualified family investigators, and it led to jobs with the Colorado Department of Corrections and Colorado Department of Human Services, where she worked at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo hospital for five years.  The ju

id.jpg
CBS

The sentencing guidelines range from probation to two to six years in the Department of Corrections. McShane is scheduled for sentencing on June 23, when the victims impacted are expected to testify. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

