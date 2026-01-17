Colorado woman dies after driver allegedly crashes into RV, switches cars, police say

A woman is dead after the driver of a car she was in allegedly smashed into a parked RV, fled the scene, changed vehicles, and then tried to bring her to the hospital. That's according to Commerce City police and Colorado State Patrol.

The initial crash with the car and the RV happened overnight, late Friday or early Saturday, in the 7200 block of Interstate 270. The driver, who officials have not yet identified, then drove home with his passenger, a woman who suffered "grave injuries," according to Commerce City police, and switched vehicles.

The man was then pulled over for speeding near East 74th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard while driving the woman to the hospital, he told a state trooper.

The trooper saw the injured woman in the car and got paramedics to the vehicle, but they were unable to save her, police said.

The man was arrested and now faces charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. Officers later went to the man's home to find the car they say was involved in the initial crash.

A handout photo from Commerce City police shows a damaged car that investigators say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run. The driver allegedly took his injured passenger home in this car, switched vehicles, and then tried to drive her to the hospital, where she died en route. Commerce City Police Department

The woman will be identified at a later time by the Adams County Coroner.

A Commerce City police spokesperson believes the two were boyfriend and girlfriend.

A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.