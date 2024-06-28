Colorado wolf tracker map shows new exploration in areas of Summit, Larimer counties

According to a new collared wolf activity map published by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Colorado wolf territory has grown and spread over the last month further south, east, and west. This, while leaving out of a small section of Routt County the wolves had previously spent time in.

CPW

According to the map (which depicts watershed locations, meaning if a wolf steps foot into a new watershed and then steps back out, it will still show up instead of actual locations) gray wolves have pushed into Larimer County just outside Red Feather Lakes, and southwest into portions of Eagle and Rio Blanco counties.

While the map indicates spread over I-70 on the southern side, like the northernmost part of Lake County along Highway 91 near Leadville, CPW confirms that is simply part of the extended mapping territory, and no wolves have crossed I-70.

CPW has said collars are programmed to record positions every four hours. Two of the 10 collars placed on wolves moved to Colorado have stopped working at this point, but they believe those wolves are still traveling with wolves with functioning collars. A new location map is expected come the end of July.