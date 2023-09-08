Witnesses help stop thieves who loaded up baby carriage with stolen items in Douglas County

Quick action by witnesses and deputies helped stop a theft in progress as two women are accused of loading up a baby carriage with stolen items at Highlands Ranch grocery stores while attempting to get away.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday around 12:20 p.m., responded to a theft in progress at a grocery store located in the 9200 Block of South Broadway.

According to DCSO, witnesses said they observed the women swipe whole shelves that were filled with makeup and hand creams and drop them into a baby stroller. The thieves fled in a Honda Odyssey minivan, but witnesses were able to take down the description and plates of the vehicle.

Deputies opened an investigation into the theft and then another report came in about a theft occurring at Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Highlands Ranch Parkway, DCSO said in a press release.

At the second location, deputies were able to make an arrest as they found makeup, hand creams, and other stolen items from previous thefts that totaled up to nearly $6,000.

"I want to be clear: this type of criminal activity is not welcome in Douglas County. Whether it is cosmetics, jewelry, or cars, we will find you and arrest you if you victimize our residents or businesses. We will not tolerate it," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

DCSO says the women are facing charges of felony theft and conspiracy to commit theft.