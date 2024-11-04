Colorado's Winter Park Express opens sales with expanded holiday and winter season trips

It's that time of year for Coloradans to get back to the high country for ski season, and one of the metro area's public conveniences is expanding this year. This will also pique the interest for non-skiers this winter.

CBS

The Amtrak-operated Winter Park Express will offer expanded holiday services in 2024, including expanded services during the entire 2025 winter season. CDOT, the governor's office and Winter Park Resort shared a collective announcement about the new additions to the winter train services on Monday.

"The Winter Park Express is a great opportunity for Coloradans and visitors to explore our mountains without the hassle of driving or traffic," said Gov. Jared Polis in the press release. "Now with expanded service and lower costs, Coloradans can save time and money on our way to enjoying our great outdoors. I look forward to taking the train into the mountains this season."

According to the release, expanded services will run every Thursday through Monday -- Jan. 9 through March 31, 2025. The train will also carry two additional passenger cars, raising the number of seats available from approximately 268 to 402 on each trip. A total of 69 roundtrips will operate during the new season, which totals 29 more than during the 2024 season.

Winter Park Express will also offer a special expanded holiday service Dec. 20 to 22, and Dec. 27 to 29.

The new ticket prices for Winter Park Express range from $19 to $39, and children 2 to 12 years old are eligible for 50% off base fares. According to the partnership, these fare prices are 43% lower than previous annual fares.

Among the news additions is a stop at the Fraser platform, which could serve as a new opportunity for non-ski passengers who want to travel back and forth between Denver and the Fraser Valley. As always, Winter Park Express will take passengers back and forth between Denver Union Station and Winter Park Resort.

Tickets went on sale Monday upon the collective announcement of the expanded services for this season.

The full announcement with links and codes for Winter Park Express travel is available on the Governor's website.