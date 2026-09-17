Colorado wildlife officers release mountain lion after capture in Westminster neighborhood

A mountain lion that was captured in a Westminster neighborhood earlier this week has been released in Douglas County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers captured the big cat on Tuesday after it was spotted in a tree above Eaton Street between 112th Avenue and 113th Avenue.

CPW officers released the juvenile male mountain lion into a better lion habitat in Douglas County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW tranquilized the animal to get it down from the tree.

When it was released in Douglas County, the mountain lion wasted no time in taking off from humans, probably ready to get used to its new home. CPW said the location was "a better lion habitat."

A mountain lion was spotted in a Westminster neighborhood about eight feet up in a tree. Westminster Police

CPW said the juvenile male mountain lion weighs approximately 80 pounds and was about eight feet high in the tree. They believe the big cat had wandered away from its home in search of food.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized a mountain lion that will be relocated from a neighborhood in Westminster to west of Castle Rock. CBS

CPW said they received several calls over the weekend about mountain lion sightings in the same neighborhood. They said while it is unusual to see a mountain lion in that area, it is not unheard of.

CPW said anyone who sees a mountain lion in a yard or near homes is urged to call authorities.