Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates mountain lion spotted in neighborhood tree

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to investigate a mountain lion that had decided to climb a tree in Westminster on Tuesday and hang out for a while. Westminster police said they received a call about the mountain lion in the tree before 11 a.m.

Officers closed Eaton Street between 112th Avenue and 113th Avenue and urged neighbors to stay clear of the area and to not approach the mountain lion.

A mountain lion was spotted in a Westminster neighborhood about eight feet up in a tree. Westminster Police

CPW said the juvenile male mountain lion weighs approximately 80 pounds and was about eight feet high in the tree. They believe the big cat had wandered away from its home in search of food.

CPW tranquilized the animal to get it down from the tree. He will be transported and relocated to an area west of Castle Rock.

"Our neighbors sent us a photo, and we saw this tail," said one resident.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized a mountain lion that will be relocated from a neighborhood in Westminster to west of Castle Rock. CBS

"We've never had this happen before, so it's really fun to see them in action," said another resident.

CPW said they received several calls over the weekend about mountain lion sightings in the same neighborhood. They said while it is unusual to see a mountain lion in that area, it is not unheard of.

CPW said anyone who sees a mountain lion in a yard or near homes is urged to call authorities.