A Colorado widow who built a ranch for first responders is now honoring them with a new beer

After her husband Chris Avery was killed in a car crash caused by robbers fleeing a crime scene, Kathryn Severns Avery decided to give back in his memory by starting Restoration Ranch: a wilderness retreat for first responders with the help of a Denver college.

Since their opening a couple of years ago, they have grown quickly

"We now have two full-time ranch managers who have just elevated what the property is. We have four miles of groomed hiking trails that are soon to be converted into wellness trails," said Severns Avery. "We're on track this year to have almost a thousand visitors come to the ranch. So, we're pretty busy and we're already accepting reservations for 2026."

Chris Avery Kathryn Severns Avery

It costs $500 a day to keep the ranch open, which has presented some challenges for Severns Avery.

"I haven't won the lottery yet," she said with a laugh.

In brainstorming ideas to raise funds, she thought she would like to like to create a signature beer to sell, which would honor her husband, a beer lover, and the first responders she serves.

After a false start, she got connected with the brewery operations program at MSU Denver somewhat by accident.

"One of our board members invited me to come to the MSU's School of Hospitality Gala, and one of the items that was up for auction was make-your-own-beer. So, I bid on it. I was the only person who bid on it. So, for $400, I got to work with a world-class brewmaster and create 'Lights and Sirens Lager,'" said Severns Avery.

Kathryn Severns Avery, right, watches as a beer she invented to honor first responders gets made. CBS

MSU Brewing Professor Bernardo Alatorre says this was a great experience for his students because they got to learn how to work with a client from creation to delivery.

"I mean, it's a big commitment for us to get the beer right. And we did," Alatorre said.

And given its purpose, he and his students say Lights and Sirens Lager was a project they were happy to help with.

"Knowing that there is a greater purpose, it's not only serving education, but also helping first responders to get a much-needed break is even more rewarding," said student and brewery intern Kevin Wachtler.

If you want to get a taste of this special brew, you can on Tuesday, Oct. 28, when they release it at four different Denver metro area locations, but you'd better show up early because they plan on selling out very quickly.

Lights and Sirens Lager will be released on Oct. 28 between 5 and 8 p.m. at these locations: