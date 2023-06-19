Colorado Weather: Warmest highs in 10 months expected Monday

Summer heat has finally decided to show up. Father's Day delivered the first 80 degree temperature of the summer in Denver and Monday will get even hotter!

Credit: CBS4

There is a warming ridge of high pressure surging over the Rockies out over the Great Plains.

Credit: CBS4

This ridge will bring some of the warmest temperatures Denver has seen since September in for Juneteenth.

Credit: CBS4

Many areas of eastern Colorado will see highs surging into the 80s and 90s for Monday.

Credit: CBS4

60s and 70s will be the rule in the mountains with 70s on the Western Slope.

Credit: CBS4

Skies will be mostly clear across the state. So count on lots of sunshine where ever you may be in Colorado on Monday.

Credit: CBS4

Even the skies will be clear the air quality will not be all that great. The added heat will allow ozone levels to build up along the Front Range.

Credit: CBS4

There is an air quality alert in place until 4pm Monday. Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive individuals.

Credit: CBS4