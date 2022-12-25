Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Warmer Christmas with cooling front Monday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Mild Christmas Day with weak overnight front
Mild Christmas Day with weak overnight front 04:11

DENVER(CBS)-  Merry Christmas! We are looking at a mild holiday this year with an approaching cold front for later tonight into Monday morning.

Skies across eastern Colorado and Denver will start out clear to partly cloudy with increasing clouds by afternoon. Some of the northern mountains may start to see a few snow showers in the afternoon after a partly cloudy start to the day.

Temperatures will be mild over the eastern half of the state for Sunday. With highs in the 40s and 50s. Mountains will be in the 20s and 30s with 40s on the western slope.

A weak cold front will push thru the region Christmas night into Monday morning. There will be a few inches of snow in the northern and central mountains with a few overnight rain showers and snow showers from Denver over the northeastern plains overnight Sunday.

This system will have little to no accumulation over the east. With about 1 to 3 inches possible in the mountains thru early Monday morning.

Tuesday will be warm and dry with 50s and 60s expected around the Denver metro area.

Dave Aguilera
First published on December 24, 2022 / 10:31 PM

