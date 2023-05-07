Colorado Weather: Warm temps stay with a few isolated storms

Our mild weekend will continue right into Sunday! High temperatures on Saturday kicked the weekend off with low to mid 70s despite getting covered in clouds during the afternoon.

Sunday will see much the same pattern with one little difference. More moisture will be moving in from the west and that will be enough to get a few rain showers and mountain snow showers going over western Colorado. Snow should be above 9,000 feet and be less than an inch.

By afternoon, there may be a few isolated showers or thunderstorms passing over Denver and the eastern plains.

Highs will again be in the 70s and 80s over the eastern half of Colorado. Mountains will be in the 50s and 60s with 70s in the lower elevations out west.

There is a Red Flag Warning in place for a large area of southern Colorado from 11am to 8pm on Sunday. Including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Alamosa out into the southeastern corner of the state.

Next week Monday will be warm and mostly dry. Starting on Tuesday thru next weekend daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms will get into the mix.