Colorado Weather: Super strong winds for foothills/mountains

By Dave Aguilera

High Wind Warning for Front Range mountains and foothills
We have a two strong jet stream flows pushing across Colorado as we head into President's Day. One to the south and one to the north. It is the northern stream that will be blowing super, strong winds over the mountains and foothills of the state thru Tuesday.

There is a High Wind Warning for the entire Front Range of Colorado in the mountains and foothills thru Tuesday. Some gusts may reach up to 85 mph! Sustained winds will be in the 40-50 mph range. 

Denver is not in the High Wind Warning at this time. However, some areas west of I-25 may see wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph into Monday.

The wind flow is westerly so this will be a downslope, warming wind for the northern I-25 corridor including the Denver metro area. So President's Day may be windy but, mild as far as temperatures go.

The next big thing will be a storm system coming in on Wednesday with another chance of snow for the Denver metro area.

At this time it looks like the Mile High City may see 2 to 4 inches of snow around the area mid-week.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 9:26 PM

