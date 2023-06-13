Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Stormy pattern locked in for Tuesday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Morning rain with more afternoon storms Tuesday
Morning rain with more afternoon storms Tuesday 03:08

Our daily deluge soaked the the Front Range early on Monday. While Denver officially picked up a quarter inch at Denver International Airport, other areas were flooded and hailed on early in the afternoon.

Areas around Boulder had pea to marble size hail pile up to 1 to 3 inches deep. 

youreport1.png
Credit: CBS4
youreport2.png
Credit: CBS4

Along with that some areas picked up over an inch of rain. Flood warnings were in place most of the late afternoon along I-70 from Limon to Burlington as some spots picked up 1 to 4 inches of rain from that area down to Colorado Springs.

kcnc-2023.png
Credit: CBS4

Tuesday will see a repeat of the early showers and thunderstorms. The day should start out cloudy, drizzly and foggy as upslope flow cools our temperature and brings in moisture. 

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

By late morning showers and thunderstorms should strengthen across the Front Range and northeastern plains.

fr-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4
co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

 After 4pm skies should start to clear and the evening should be dry over northern Colorado.

co-futurecast-dave3.png
Credit: CBS4

The chances for severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds will be confined to extreme southeastern Colorado. There is a marginal risk for severe storms in that area. Storms around the Denver metro area may have heavy rain but, severe weather will be limited.

spc-day-2.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool across the eastern plains again on Tuesday. with highs in the 60s and 70s. Looking ahead our wet and cool weather pattern should start to finally break down as we get closer to the weekend.

extended-pm.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 8:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.