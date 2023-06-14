Colorado Weather: Storms more isolated for mid-week

Somewhat drier air will briefly push in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This will deliver a mostly sunny morning to most of Colorado for hump day. There is still a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms but, they will be more isolated in nature.

Credit: CBS4

Storms will develop in the mountains late morning into the early afternoon and then, begin to track across the Front Range and northeastern plains after 3pm into the early evening.

Credit: CBS4

Looking ahead, a lot of folks are wondering about Thursday for the big Denver Nuggets victory parade in Downtown Denver. At this time it looks like most of the morning will be partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s. After noon there is a chance for storms developing and moving into the area by 1pm towards the end of the celebration.

Credit: CBS4

By afternoon there is a chance for severe thunderstorms from DIA, Aurora and Parker out across the eastern plains. Quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Credit: CBS4

There will still be good chances for storms on Friday with a slight chance on Saturday for the 1st day of the Renaissance Festival in Larkspur. By the time we get to Father's day on Sunday we should take a dramatic turn to drier and warmer weather for several days.

Credit: CBS4