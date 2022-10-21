Colorado Weather: Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.

Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.

Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are far above normal for October to drive up the fire danger. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees on Friday.

Not much will change on Saturday with above normal temperatures again statewide and continued elevated fire danger.

Then a strong cold front that was near Seattle Friday morning will arrive on Sunday. The Denver metro area should reach the upper 60s early Sunday afternoon before the front passes. Temperatures will tumble late in the day after the wind shifts to the northwest and starts gusting over 30 mph at times. Wind gusts in some areas could reach at least 50 mph and the wind could have an influence on the Broncos-Jets game at Mile High Sunday afternoon.

Wind will be the primary issue experienced in the Denver metro area. There is also the chance for a few rain showers late Sunday but most areas along the urban corridor will stay dry.

It's a different story in the mountain where there will be enough snow Saturday night through Monday to create winter driving conditions as low as at least 9,500 feet.

On average, most mountain areas in Colorado will get 3-6 inches of snow will more possible in some areas. It could be enough snow for the Arapahoe Basin ski area to open on Sunday or Monday.

Meanwhile, a few flurries are possible in the Denver metro area Sunday night and Monday morning but no accumulating snow is expected outside of the mountains. However it will turn quite chilly going into Monday.

The coldest weather of the season so far is expected early next week and the first official freeze of the season is expected in Denver Monday night. More freezing weather is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday night as well. Make sure you take any precautions to prepare for freezing weather before next week. Sprinkler systems don't necessarily need to be blown out, but they should be drained.