Colorado Weather: Severe storms could pop up on the 4th

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the 4th of July for the chance of severe thunderstorms.

Credit: CBS4

Moisture flowing in from the west along with a cold front dropping south across Colorado will team up for a cooler and more storm filled day on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS4

There may be clouds and a few sprinkles in the morning over the northern plains and northern Front Range. The Denver metro area should be partly cloudy early on.

Credit: CBS4

As the day goes on showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains by late morning and start to move into the Front Range and Denver metro area between 12 noon and 3pm. Some of the storms may reach severe levels.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

There is a moderate risk for 1 inch hail and 60 mph winds from northwest Colorado into the central mountains. For the Front Range, Denver metro and all of the eastern plains there is a slight risk for severe storms. Along with large hail there may be a few isolated weak tornadoes. Near Burlington out into Kansas and Nebraska there is an enhanced risk for possible tornadic storms by the afternoon and evening.

Credit: CBS4

During fireworks time 8-10pm there is a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Denver metro area.

Credit: CBS4

There is also a chance for severe weather coming up on Wednesday as well.

Credit: CBS4