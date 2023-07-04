Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Severe storms could pop up on the 4th

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storms may develop on Independence Day
Severe storms may develop on Independence Day 04:33

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the 4th of July for the chance of severe thunderstorms. 

fawd.png
Credit: CBS4

Moisture flowing in from the west along with a cold front dropping south across Colorado will team up for a cooler and more storm filled day on Tuesday.

dave-national-futurecast2.png
Credit: CBS4

There may be clouds and a few sprinkles in the morning over the northern plains and northern Front Range. The Denver metro area should be partly cloudy early on. 

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

As the day goes on showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains by late morning and start to move into the Front Range and Denver metro area between 12 noon and 3pm. Some of the storms may reach severe levels.

2.png
Credit: CBS4
fr-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a moderate risk for 1 inch hail and 60 mph winds from northwest Colorado into the central mountains. For the Front Range, Denver metro and all of the eastern plains there is a slight risk for severe storms. Along with large hail there may be a few isolated weak tornadoes. Near Burlington out into Kansas and Nebraska there is an enhanced risk for possible tornadic storms by the afternoon and evening.

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

During fireworks time 8-10pm there is a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Denver metro area.

fireworks-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

There is also a chance for severe weather coming up on Wednesday as well.

spc-day-3.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 6:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.