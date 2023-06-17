Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: One more day on the storm track

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

One more day on the storm track before big change
One more day on the storm track before big change 04:09

Get ready for one more day of cool temperatures and more rain. Another weak cold front slides thru on Saturday that will keep our morning on the cloudy side with a few sprinkles here and there.

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4
co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

By late morning plan on showers and thunderstorms to start developing and pushing into the afternoon.

fr-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

Showers and storms will be pushing thru during the afternoon and early evening. The rain should not be as steady and heavy as Friday but, a few of the storms have the chance to produce hail and strong winds.

2.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a marginal chance for severe storms for the Denver metro area mainly from I-25 east. The biggest threat will be 1 inch diameter hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Farther east in there is a slight chance for severe storms and in the yellow shaded area of the map below there is a chance for isolated tornadoes.

spc-day-2.png
Credit: CBS4

We are still expecting a dry and mostly sunny day statewide for Father's Day. With temperatures warming closer to summer time averages for the next several days.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 9:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.