Colorado Weather: One more day on the storm track

One more day on the storm track before big change

One more day on the storm track before big change

One more day on the storm track before big change

Get ready for one more day of cool temperatures and more rain. Another weak cold front slides thru on Saturday that will keep our morning on the cloudy side with a few sprinkles here and there.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

By late morning plan on showers and thunderstorms to start developing and pushing into the afternoon.

Credit: CBS4

Showers and storms will be pushing thru during the afternoon and early evening. The rain should not be as steady and heavy as Friday but, a few of the storms have the chance to produce hail and strong winds.

Credit: CBS4

There is a marginal chance for severe storms for the Denver metro area mainly from I-25 east. The biggest threat will be 1 inch diameter hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Farther east in there is a slight chance for severe storms and in the yellow shaded area of the map below there is a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Credit: CBS4

We are still expecting a dry and mostly sunny day statewide for Father's Day. With temperatures warming closer to summer time averages for the next several days.