Colorado weather: Nice weekend with warmer weather next week

Today we will see increasing clouds and daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s.We have a slight chance to see a passing shower in the Denver metro area later this afternoon. In the mountains, light snow showers are possible with a half inch to an inch of accumulation.

Easter Sunday is looking beautiful with daytime highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine statewide.

If you are heading to the sunrise service at Red Rocks you'll want to layer up in the morning! Gates open at 4:30 a.m. and temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Next week the warming trend continue with 70s on Monday and potential record breaking heat on Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs in the low 80s.

