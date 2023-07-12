Colorado Weather: More Summer sizzle set for Wednesday

Tuesday was the hottest day in Denver so far this year! Denver International Airport topped out at 93 degrees at 1:45 pm. Now get ready, Wednesday may be in that same neighborhood again.

Credit: CBS4

The heat of Tuesday was statewide! Both Pueblo and Grand Junction made it to the triple digits at 101 and 100 respectively.

Credit: CBS4

A bubble of hot high pressure is still locked over the Rockies and most of the western half of the nation at least thru Thursday.

Credit: CBS4

Highs will rise into the 90s and 100s across the eastern plains and western slope on Wednesday with mountain highs mostly in the 80s.

Credit: CBS4

There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains mid-week. Some of the storms may move across the Front Range, Denver metro area and eastern plains by afternoon and evening. Most of the storms will be high-based gusty storms with very little rain.

Credit: CBS4

Thursday will also be hot again statewide with a few isolated late day storms. Some of which may be severe for the far eastern plains of the state.

Credit: CBS4

Cooler air will move in by Friday on into the weekend. This should drop temperatures and give most areas a little better chance for late day thunderstorms.

Credit: CBS4

Highs will drop into the 80s for Denver over the weekend and then the 90s come right back for the entire following week.

Credit: CBS4