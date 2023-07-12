Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: More Summer sizzle set for Wednesday

By Dave Aguilera

Hot streak continues to toast the temperatures
Tuesday was the hottest day in Denver so far this year! Denver International Airport topped out at 93 degrees at 1:45 pm. Now get ready, Wednesday may be in that same neighborhood again.

observed-high-dia-downtown.png
Credit: CBS4

The heat of Tuesday was statewide! Both Pueblo and Grand Junction made it to the triple digits at 101 and 100 respectively.

co-observed-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

A bubble of hot high pressure is still locked over the Rockies and most of the western half of the nation at least thru Thursday.

na-temp-forecast-contour-only.png
Credit: CBS4

Highs will rise into the 90s and 100s across the eastern plains and western slope on Wednesday with mountain highs mostly in the 80s.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains mid-week. Some of the storms may move across the Front Range, Denver metro area and eastern plains by afternoon and evening. Most of the storms will be high-based gusty storms with very little rain.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Thursday will also be hot again statewide with a few isolated late day storms. Some of which may be severe for the far eastern plains of the state.

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4

Cooler air will move in by Friday on into the weekend. This should drop temperatures and give most areas a little better chance for late day thunderstorms.

dave-national-futurecas2t.png
Credit: CBS4

Highs will drop into the 80s for Denver over the weekend and then the 90s come right back for the entire following week.

extended-pm.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 9:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

