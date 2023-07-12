Colorado Weather: More Summer sizzle set for Wednesday
Tuesday was the hottest day in Denver so far this year! Denver International Airport topped out at 93 degrees at 1:45 pm. Now get ready, Wednesday may be in that same neighborhood again.
The heat of Tuesday was statewide! Both Pueblo and Grand Junction made it to the triple digits at 101 and 100 respectively.
A bubble of hot high pressure is still locked over the Rockies and most of the western half of the nation at least thru Thursday.
Highs will rise into the 90s and 100s across the eastern plains and western slope on Wednesday with mountain highs mostly in the 80s.
There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains mid-week. Some of the storms may move across the Front Range, Denver metro area and eastern plains by afternoon and evening. Most of the storms will be high-based gusty storms with very little rain.
Thursday will also be hot again statewide with a few isolated late day storms. Some of which may be severe for the far eastern plains of the state.
Cooler air will move in by Friday on into the weekend. This should drop temperatures and give most areas a little better chance for late day thunderstorms.
Highs will drop into the 80s for Denver over the weekend and then the 90s come right back for the entire following week.
for more features.