Colorado Weather: Moisture packed storm moving on the way

Goodbye sixties and hello wintry mix with February's first storm on the way

February's first storm of the month is targeting the Rockies this weekend. The storm system will be bringing in lots of snow for the Colorado mountains and a rain/snow mix over the eastern plains. There is lots of uncertainty about how much snow will fall over the Denver metro area with many factors coming into play with this storm system.

The storm will be pushing in from the southwest Friday on into the weekend. The system has many different ingredients coming together all at once. First off it is becoming a closed low separating from the strong jet stream flow. This makes it difficult to forecast the track it will take. Second, it has both Pacific moisture and an extra moisture boost from the remnants of an atmosheric river of moisture that hit California earlier this week.

The third variable with the whole weekend storm scenario is once the storm gets east of the southern Rockies it will pump moisture and warmth from the Gulf of Mexico back into the Front Range.

This will get a good shot of heavy snow in the high country going and a mixture of rain and snow on the eastern plains of the state. There are a few different tracks the storm will take. The most likely are southeastern Colorado or north Texas by Saturday. The southeastern Colorado track will provide more snow for Denver and Front Range. The 2nd track will provide more of a rain/snow mix for Denver and the Front Range with heavier snow in the mountains and along the Palmer Divide down into Colorado Springs.

Any snow that does fall will be packed with moisture and be more Spring-like than Winter-like snow. This will make it heavy and slushy. There are a variety of Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for heavy mountain snow this weekend. The storm will definitely impact ski traffic this weekend.

At this moment there is a lot of uncertianty about exact amounts for the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs. But, at this time it does look like about 1 to 3 inches in the metro area with 2 to 4 inches from Parker, Castle Rock, and Roxborough. This is likely to change by Friday afternoon as more data becomes available.