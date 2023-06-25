Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Mild Summer pattern set to hold on

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Warming trend locked in for several days
Warming trend locked in for several days 03:26

We have gone from wild to mild weather this weekend and that trend will continue through the middle of the week ahead. A nice ridge of high pressure is continuing to get stronger and stronger over the central Rockies. This will help to keep things on the dry and warmer side for awhile.

jet-stream-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

Highs across the eastern plains will be in the 80s with mostly 70s in the mountains and 80s to 90s on the western slope.

co-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Skies will be mostly sunny across the state for most of the day. By Sunday afternoon there may be a few clouds building up over the Front Range. There is a chance for strong storms in northern Weld county into Wyoming and Nebraska late in the day.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a marginal risk for severe storms in northern Weld county. With the threat of 1 inch diameter hail and 60 mph winds.

spc-day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

Monday thru Wednesday will be dry and at or near 90 degrees! Monday should be our first 90 degree day in Denver this year.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Next chance for showers and thunderstorms for the Denver metro area will be on Thursday thru next weekend. As a trough of low pressure moves into the northern and central Rockies.

jet-stream-forecas2.png
Credit: CBS4

We should be back on the storm track Friday into next weekend.

extended-am.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 8:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.