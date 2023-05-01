Colorado Weather: Mild highs stay with a few more t-storms

After a dry last weekend of April or mid-temperatures will be holding on into the week ahead. On the jet stream map we have what is called an "Omega Block" set up. A deep low pressure trough on the east coast is stationary. That is holding a high pressure ridge over the Rockies which in turn is holding another trough off the west coast. The three together look like the Greek symbol omega.

This weather pattern will boost temperatures across the state to above normal into the week ahead. In fact, for the Denver metro area 70s will lock in thru Wednesday.

There will be a bit of moisture pushing in with the mild temperatures. This will be a kick start for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Monday may see a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon.

Some of the showers may push into the Denver metro area. But, most of our communities will stay dry. The days with the best chance for late day rain will be Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

