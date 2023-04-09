Colorado Weather: Mild Easter before record setting warm up

HAPPY EASTER! We are just at the beginning of a prolonged warming trend that may break a few record highs by the time we are done. Easter sunrise will be on the chilly side with morning lows in the upper 30s around sunrise. If you are going to Red Rocks things are looking good with mostly clear skies.

Credit: CBS4

The rest of the day will be great for all the Easter egg hunts! With mostly sunny with just a few afternoon clouds. Denver and the surrounding suburbs will be warming into the upper 60s!

Credit: CBS4

The big picture shows a high pressure ridge strengthening over the central Rocky Mountain Region now thru Thursday. This will get an unseasonably warm heatwave going thru the end of next week.

Credit: CBS4

The Record High for Monday and Tuesday is 80 degrees for Denver. It looks like Monday will not be hot enough to get to the record.

Credit: CBS4

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Highs are forecast to make it into the low 80s. Tuesday for example is forecast to zoom to 82 degrees. That would be a new record.

Credit: CBS4

Wednesday's Record High is 79 degrees and it looks like we should have now trouble warming into the low 80s for that one.

Credit: CBS4