Colorado Weather: Mild early with afternoon moisture

Happy Friday! We are watching a system moving across Utah that will bring increasing snow chances for the mountains for your Friday afternoon and evening.

Credit: CBS4

This little cold front could also bring in an afternoon shot of rain and rain mixed with snow for the Denver metro area late this afternoon into the early evening. There is a chance for a trace to 1 inch of snow into Saturday morning.

Credit: CBS4

The day will start off cloudy and mild across the Front Range with the change not expected until later in the day. After about 3 to 4 p.m. gusty winds will increase and there will be a chance for a light rain/snow mix developing during the afternoon drive.

Credit: CBS4

The moisture doesn't look to last to long into the evening and should be done by 11 p.m.

Saturday will be slightly cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Sunday will see increasing Chinook winds that should warm temps back into the 50s. Some gusts could be as high as 30-40 mph in the metro area.