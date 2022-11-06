Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Hurricane force winds to Sunday cold front

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)-  Strong winds blasted across the Front Range Saturday. For some the gusts were up to hurricane strength. The Denver metro area saw gusts as high as 34 mph, places like Black Hawk were pelted with gusts up to 85 mph. Hurricane force is 74 mph and higher!

Winds were strong enough that travel had to be limited over Loveland Pass on Sunday. Loveland Pass closed between I-70 and mile point 222 due to 'safety concerns,' CDOT says 

Winds will weaken going into Saturday night and even more on Sunday with the passage of an early morning cold front that moving thru Wyoming.

This next system will produce snow and strong winds over the northern mountains on Sunday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for up to 5 to 10 inches of snow in spots with winds gusting 60 to 70 mph!

Most of the snow with this cold front will accumulate north of I-70. Denver and the eastern plains will have lots of clouds on Sunday with a few light rain showers over the north eastern plains early on Sunday. 

Temperatures will also be cooler statewide on Sunday. With 50s and 60s over the eastern plains.

A warming trend will kick in on Monday with high temps getting close to 70 in the Mile High City before the next cold front brings in a chance of rain and snow on Thursday.

