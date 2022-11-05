Loveland Pass closed between I-70 and mile point 222 due to 'safety concerns,' CDOT says

Loveland Pass is closed between Interstate 70 and mile point 222 due to "safety concerns," according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Hazmat vehicles will stage at Eisenhower Tunnel and will be run at the top of the hour or as traffic allows, CDOT said Saturday afternoon.

Loveland Pass is closed Saturday afternoon. A CDOT photo shows the Loveland Pass parking lot around 1:20 p.m. Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT is reminding drivers that passenger vehicles are required to have mud or snow tires or use chains or alternative traction devices, or be a four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive vehicle.