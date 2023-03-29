Colorado Weather: High winds raise fire danger, prompt Red Flag Warning for Denver on Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Denver area due to gusty southwest winds driving up fire danger. The wind will relax in the evening.

The strongest wind is expected between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday when gusts should reach at least 50 mph in the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the high fire danger during this same period. The Red Flag Warning includes: the Palmer Divide, Denver Metro Area, Elbert County, and Lincoln County.

If a fire were to start on Thursday, it could spread quickly. Avoid outdoor burning and activities that may produce sparks. Temperatures will be at least 10-15 degrees warmer compared to Tuesday and Wednesday. The Denver metro area will reach at least the lower to mid-60s.

A Fire Watch has also been issued the The National Weather Service on Thursday.

A High Wind Watch is in place for southeast Colorado including: Pueblo, Alamosa and Springfield.

In the mountains the weather story for Thursday and Friday will focus on snow. A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued starting on Thursday for at least 10-16 inches of snow in Park and Elkhead mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for San Juan Mountains, Park and Northern Gore Range, including Rabbit Ears Pass. If you are traveling to the mountains you may encounter slick roads and poor visibility.

It's possible we see some light rain or a few flurries along the urban corridor Thursday night into Friday morning, but no accumulation is expected.