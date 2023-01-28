Colorado Weather: Extreme cold blast moving in on Colorado

After a mild start to our Saturday, the first wave of expected Arctic cold will take over by afternoon with increasing clouds, light snow and freezing drizzle. A First Alert Weather Day is posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the bitter cold expected.

Credit: CBS4

There are two systems hitting the state this weekend one is a storm moving in from Utah that has been dumping snow in the mountains and will bring in more throughout Saturday. The second is the big Polar Plunge that will bring in the Arctic cold temperatures to eastern Colorado.

Across Denver and the eastern plains as cold air moves in there may be a few light snow showers and freezing drizzle across the area. That may make some of the roads a bit slick late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures will gradually get colder to start the weekend and then really drop into the deep freeze Sunday into Monday. Highs will drop into the single digits Sunday.

Sunday's highs dropping down big time!

Overnight lows starting Saturday will be in the single digits and below zero.

Along with the drop in temps there will be light amounts of snow each day. We are talking about maybe a half inch to an inch each day adding up to a possible 1 to 3 inches by the end of the 3 days of extreme cold. Amounts in and near the foothills on from Boulder and Lyons up thru Fort Collins may see a little more.

In the mountains, many of the northern mountains will see additional snow on Saturday adding up to a foot or more total in some spots as Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories continue thru Saturday evening. This makes for difficult travel conditions along I-70 and other mountains roads for most of the day on Saturday into Sunday.

The rough weather pattern will breakdown by Tuesday with high temperatures getting back into the 20s.