Colorado Weather: Denver ties record high

Summer sizzle along with Summer storms for second half of the week

Our current pattern of hot June temperatures managed to kick the official high up into record territory for Wednesday. The old record was 97 degrees set in 1952 and we managed to warm up right to 97 degrees at 2:52 pm Wednesday afternoon at Denver International Airport.

Welcome clouds and showers manager to roll off the foothills across the eastern plains a few hours later helping to cool things just a bit and drop a few rain showers across the Denver metro area.

A thermal Thursday is on the way as temperatures will be well above normal again with 90s and 100s across many areas of eastern and western Colorado. Denver's record high is 99 degrees. So we will be just a few degrees away from the record again.

There is a Heat Advisory for parts of southeastern Colorado for Thursday from noon till 7pm from Colorado Springs and Pueblo out east to Lamare. Many high temperatures in that area may zoom up into the 95 to 105 degree range.

There will be a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Thursday with a chance for a few hailstorms developing from DIA north to Greeley and out over the plains.