Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Deep freeze delivers bitter cold punch

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

The deep freeze will keep you shivering thru Tuesday
The deep freeze will keep you shivering thru Tuesday 03:22

Colorado is locked in the grip of a late January Arctic Outbreak that spreads from the Rockies to the northeast part of the nation.

1.png
Credit: CBS4

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Sunday for bitter cold and light snow.

fawd-details.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures across the state will be colder on the eastern plains than in the mountains with the dense cold air not being able to get up into the high country. The eastern half of the state will see highs in the single digits with wind chill temperatures below zero.

fr-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Snowfall amounts across the Denver metro area will be in the 1/2" to 1" range by the end of the day Sunday.

Additional snow on Monday will be another 1/2" to 1". Air this cold typically does not produce large amounts of accumulating snow.

graf-fr-snow.png
Credit: CBS4

Low temperatures will tumble well below zero over the Denver Metro area and eastern plains on Sunday night.

co-tonight-lows.png
Credit: CBS4

With winds expected to gust 15 to 20 mph, a Wind Chill Advisory is posted for Sunday night for almost all of eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area where wind chills could dip down to 25 degrees in some areas. In 30 minutes frostbite can occur with that type of cold.

wind-chill-advisory.png
Credit: CBS4

Many ski areas have picked up anywhere from 7 to 12 inches of snow this weekend. As of Sunday morning, Steamboat Springs has seen 21 inches of snow.

ski-report.png
Credit: CBS4

There are several Warnings and Advisories in place thru Monday. For some of northern mountains from Steamboat over into Rocky Mountain National Park some spots could see another foot to foot in a half of snow by Monday afternoon.

winter-alerts2.png
Credit: CBS4

Monday will be another bitter cold day with light snow. Before weather starts to improve on Tuesday.

fr-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

By mid-week into Friday next week a warmer weather pattern will settle in right on thru next weekend.

dave-satellite-radar3.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 8:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.