Colorado Weather: Deep freeze delivers bitter cold punch

The deep freeze will keep you shivering thru Tuesday

Colorado is locked in the grip of a late January Arctic Outbreak that spreads from the Rockies to the northeast part of the nation.

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Sunday for bitter cold and light snow.

Temperatures across the state will be colder on the eastern plains than in the mountains with the dense cold air not being able to get up into the high country. The eastern half of the state will see highs in the single digits with wind chill temperatures below zero.

Snowfall amounts across the Denver metro area will be in the 1/2" to 1" range by the end of the day Sunday.

Additional snow on Monday will be another 1/2" to 1". Air this cold typically does not produce large amounts of accumulating snow.

Low temperatures will tumble well below zero over the Denver Metro area and eastern plains on Sunday night.

With winds expected to gust 15 to 20 mph, a Wind Chill Advisory is posted for Sunday night for almost all of eastern Colorado including the Denver metro area where wind chills could dip down to 25 degrees in some areas. In 30 minutes frostbite can occur with that type of cold.

Many ski areas have picked up anywhere from 7 to 12 inches of snow this weekend. As of Sunday morning, Steamboat Springs has seen 21 inches of snow.

There are several Warnings and Advisories in place thru Monday. For some of northern mountains from Steamboat over into Rocky Mountain National Park some spots could see another foot to foot in a half of snow by Monday afternoon.

Monday will be another bitter cold day with light snow. Before weather starts to improve on Tuesday.

By mid-week into Friday next week a warmer weather pattern will settle in right on thru next weekend.

