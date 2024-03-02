Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Blizzard-like mountain conditions Sunday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Difficult travel expected in the mountains due to heavy snow and strong winds
Rough travel expected all day Sunday for the northern and southwestern mountains of Colorado. The combination of a moisture packed cold front and strong jet stream flow will bring in a super-charged blast of wind and snow into Colorado high country Saturday night into late Monday morning.

jet-stream-wind-speeds-forecast2.png

Snow will ramp up Saturday night with the heaviest of the snow hitting on Sunday. 

co-futurecast-dave.png

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the northern and northwestern areas of our home state. Some areas could see one to two feet of snow with wind gusts as strong as 70 to 75 mph! A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau for 4 to 10 inches in the San Juans and 6 to 12 on the Plateau.

winter-alerts.png

The Denver metro are will see a rain/snow mix over the area overnight Saturday into Sunday afternoon. Snow amounts will be very light in the metro area with a half inch or less. In and near the foothills areas could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow mostly on grassy areas.

graf-fr-snow.png
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 8:12 PM MST

