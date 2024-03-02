Colorado Weather: Blizzard-like mountain conditions Sunday

Rough travel expected all day Sunday for the northern and southwestern mountains of Colorado. The combination of a moisture packed cold front and strong jet stream flow will bring in a super-charged blast of wind and snow into Colorado high country Saturday night into late Monday morning.

Snow will ramp up Saturday night with the heaviest of the snow hitting on Sunday.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the northern and northwestern areas of our home state. Some areas could see one to two feet of snow with wind gusts as strong as 70 to 75 mph! A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau for 4 to 10 inches in the San Juans and 6 to 12 on the Plateau.

The Denver metro are will see a rain/snow mix over the area overnight Saturday into Sunday afternoon. Snow amounts will be very light in the metro area with a half inch or less. In and near the foothills areas could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow mostly on grassy areas.