Colorado Weather: Another mid-week chance for snow

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Heavy snow for some mountains with light snow for Denver
Heavy snow for some mountains with light snow for Denver 03:00

Another California low is heading to the Rockies. This time around the system will travel to far south to have a huge impact on the Denver metro area. However, there may be light snow for the Wednesday afternoon drive.

We have a first alert weather day posted for Wednesday afternoon. Not for the amount of snow but, for the timing. We could see very light snow after about 2pm across the I-25 corridor thru the afternoon drive. Amounts expected will be very light. Only about 1/2" to 1". That could make for a few slick spots in and near foothill areas.

There is also, a slight chance that there may be a few sprinkles of rain over the northeastern plains.

The storm will have a much bigger impact on some of the southern mountains of Colorado. Especially in the San Juans where 1 to 2 feet may fall by Thursday. 

There are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings posted for many mountains of western Colorado.

Other mountain areas will also see snow. Just in lighter amounts.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 8:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

