Colorado Weather: Another California low is bringing snow

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching another California weather maker marching toward our state. Snow has already been ramping up in the mountains and as Sunday goes on there will be rain and snow that develop over Denver and northeastern Colorado.

Credit: CBS4

We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for mountain areas of the state. Some areas of the San Juan Mountains may see over a foot!

Credit: CBS4

The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado will see a few sprinkles of rain in the afternoon with a rain/snow mix developing after dark. Snow overnight Sunday may amount to around an inch in the metro area.

Credit: CBS4

The storm should be pushing out of the state by Monday morning. Leaving things dry for the MLK Marade at City Park.

Credit: CBS4