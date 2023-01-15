Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Another California low is bringing snow

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Sunday storm system tracking in
Sunday storm system tracking in 03:00

DENVER(CBS)-  We are watching another California weather maker marching toward our state. Snow has already been ramping up in the mountains and as Sunday goes on there will be rain and snow that develop over Denver and northeastern Colorado.

We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for mountain areas of the state. Some areas of the San Juan Mountains may see over a foot!

The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado will see a few sprinkles of rain in the afternoon with a rain/snow mix developing after dark. Snow overnight Sunday may amount to around an inch in the metro area. 

The storm should be pushing out of the state by Monday morning. Leaving things dry for the MLK Marade at City Park.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 10:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

