Colorado Weather: A storm arriving on Friday will spread snow over the mountains and then into the Denver metro area

A storm system moving into Colorado from the northwest will bring 5-12 inches of snow to the mountains and up to 2 inches of slushy snow in the the metro area.

Since the heaviest snow and most significant impacts will be in the high country, that is the only region in Colorado with a Winter Weather Advisory which is issued any time of year when winter style weather is expected. The entire I-70 mountain corridor from Georgetown to Avon is included in the advisory with the heaviest accumulation likely over Vail Pass and the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel. Be prepared for winter driving conditions anytime in the mountains from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

CBS

Far less snow is expected in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas but there is still a good chance for snow starting Friday evening. A total of 1-2 inches of slushy accumulation is possible along the urban corridor but many areas will get less than 1 inch.

CBS

Additional light snow showers or flurries are possible on Saturday but no additional accumulation is expected on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy and quite chilly for late April with high temperatures only in the lower and mid 40s in the metro area. Brighter and warmer expected is in the forecast for Sunday.